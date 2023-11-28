FIIs continue purchasing streak with net buy ₹738 crore, DIIs infuse ₹6,763 crore
FIIs on Tuesday sold stocks of Indian companies worth ₹13,690.47 crore and bought stocks for ₹14,474.29 crore, resulting in an inflow of ₹783.82 crore, according to NSE data.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued with their purchasing streak on Tuesday, November 28 as frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains, snapping their two-day losing run despite weak global cues.
