FIIs continue selling spree, offload ₹1,901 crore in Indian equities on global headwinds; DIIs invest ₹626 crore2 min read 21 Aug 2023, 07:14 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,074.95 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,976.05 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹1,901.10 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue their selling streak on D-Street even as Indian markets snapped their two-day losing run on the back of positive global cues on Monday, August 21. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers and invested ₹626 crore during the session. Analysts expect foreign fund inflow to remain muted in the near-term on rising US ond yields and a stronger greenback against its peers.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started