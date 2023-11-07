comScore
FIIs continue selling streak in Nov, offload 497 crore in Indian equities; When will buying resume?
FIIs continue selling streak in Nov, offload ₹497 crore in Indian equities; When will buying resume?

 Nikita Prasad

FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war.

FIIs have been net sellers on record-high US bond yields. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Tuesday, November 7, as domestic markets snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking amid weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused 700.28 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 7,580.65 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 8,077.86 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 497.21 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,596.01 crore and offloaded 7,895.73 crore, registering an inflow of 700.28 crore.

FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war. These combined factors have since weighed on market sentiment.

The US Federal Reserve decision to hold rates and refrain from making hawkish indications has emboldened the bulls to make a strong comeback in the mother market US with S&P rising 1.9 per cent yesterday, according to market analysts. Experts project short covering by FIIs in the near-term as they turn buyers over positive global cues. 

With Brent crude crashing to below $85 per barrel-mark and expectations of a pause in rate hikes by the Fed, foreign investors may start buying Indian equities soon, said analysts. This could lead to short covering which can take markets higher despite the uncertainty surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Stock Markets Today

Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking today in select heavyweights amid weak global cues as optimism around the end of monetary tightening faded.

Nifty 50 closed at 19,406.70, down 5 points, or 0.03 per cent, while Sensex settled at 64,942.40, down 16 points, or 0.03 per cent. Mid and smallcaps clocked decent gains, outperforming the benchmark indices. The BSE Midcap index ended with a gain of 0.53 per cent and the Smallcap index rose 0.38 per cent.

Stable crude, steady dollar, down trending US bond yields and declining gold are indicators of stability in markets. Due to these reasons, FII selling has been largely subdued, yet they have still remained net sellers so far in November.

According to analysts, investors have to appreciate the fact that the rally in small and midcaps is primarily driven by retail buying on every dip. 

The explosive growth in demat accounts which have touched 132 million now is playing a major role in the rally in the broader market while the large caps are under pressure from FII selling,'' said Geojits' Dr. V K Vijayakumar.

‘’But large caps particularly ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, RIL, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, L&T and Bajaj Finance have fundamental strength reinforced by the Q2 results. FIIs turning buyers in India is only a question of time. When that happens, large caps will outperform the broader market,'' he added.

 

 

Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:25 PM IST
