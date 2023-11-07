FIIs continue selling streak in Nov, offload ₹497 crore in Indian equities; When will buying resume?
FIIs have sold Indian equities since October on record-high US bond yields, strength of the dollar index, and the geopolitical risks due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their selling spree on Tuesday, November 7, as domestic markets snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking amid weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) infused ₹700.28 crore in Indian stocks today.
