FIIs continue selling streak, offload ₹2,324 crore in Indian equities; DIIs turn net buyers2 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:22 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹7,334.69 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,658.92 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹2,324.23 crore crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak on D-Street as Indian markets ended flat on August 14, after which government data showed that India's retail inflation surged to a 15-month high peak of 7.44 per cent in July 2023. Mixed global cues also failed to aid the cautious mood. Rising US dollar and treasury yields drove investors away from the riskier equities.
