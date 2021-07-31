FIIs cut stake in India's biggest companies in June quarter

“While the near-term indicators are looking a little stretched for equities, the medium-term outlook for Indian equities remains attractive. We continue to expect some profit-booking especially by the foreign investors. While the June quarter earnings could be weak, the focus would shift to the outlook post June quarter results, which looks positive supported by the reopening of the economy. We continue to prefer mid-caps over large caps, albeit with a lower conviction now," Credit Suisse Wealth Management, India said in a note on 22 July.