FIIs dump Indian equities for the first time since May

The rising number of virus cases could also have made fund managers worldwide more cautious about their allocation into equities. “We view the FII sell-off in September as profit-booking as there has been run-up in our markets from April till now without any meaningful correction," Hemang Jani, head equity strategist, broking & distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, adding the FII sell-off can also be attributed to the second wave of coronavirus infections across the US, UK, EU and Asia.