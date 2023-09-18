FIIs dump ₹1,237 crore after Sensex breaks 11-day gain streak; DIIs invest ₹553 crore1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 08:09 PM IST
As the Indian stock market ended on a muted note, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) dumped a total of ₹1,236.51 crore in Indian equities on Monday. However, the domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to be net buyers and infused ₹552.55 in the Indian stock market today.
