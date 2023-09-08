FIIs dump ₹224 crore in Indian equities; sustained DII buying to drive Nifty above 19,900-mark3 min read 08 Sep 2023, 09:51 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,850 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,074.71 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹224.22 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling on Friday, September 8, even as domestic markets rose to a six-week high led by gains in energy stocks. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested in stocks and emerged as net buyers in today's session.
