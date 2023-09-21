Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the third straight session on Thursday, September 21. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹1,158.14 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,132.58 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,139.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,110.69 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹7,860.39 crore and offloaded ₹6,702.25 crore, registering an inflow of ₹1,158.14 crore.

On Thursday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the third straight session as the market saw an all-round selloff. Weak global cues continued weighing on domestic market sentiment. Global equities fell after the US Federal Reserve held the overnight interest rate unchanged at a 22-year high mark - 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent, and signalled that they expect to raise rates once more this year to fight inflation.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 159 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 19,742.35 while the Sensex ended at 66,230.24, down 571 points, or 0.85 per cent. Both the indices are down more than 2 per cent so far this week, after gaining 2 per cent each and hitting all-time highs in the previous week.

‘’Market fell by 2.2 per cent in the last three days amid profit booking at higher levels. Uncertain global cues and persistent selling by FIIs are likely to keep markets under pressure in the near term. It would be better to prefer defensive sectors for some time until the market stabilizes. Investors would also take cues from the Bank of England’s interest rate decision that is due late today,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.