FIIs dump ₹3,007 crore in Indian equities as Nifty extends losses for 3rd day, DIIs invest over ₹1,150 crore1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,132.58 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹12,139.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,110.69 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the third straight session on Thursday, September 21. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹1,158.14 crore in Indian stocks today.
