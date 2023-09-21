Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs dump 3,007 crore in Indian equities as Nifty extends losses for 3rd day, DIIs invest over 1,150 crore

FIIs dump 3,007 crore in Indian equities as Nifty extends losses for 3rd day, DIIs invest over 1,150 crore

1 min read 21 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 9,132.58 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,139.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 3,110.69 crore.

FIIs continue selling over 3,000 crore in Indian equities. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the third straight session on Thursday, September 21. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested 1,158.14 crore in Indian stocks today.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 9,132.58 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 12,139.94 crore --- resulting in an outflow of 3,110.69 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 7,860.39 crore and offloaded 6,702.25 crore, registering an inflow of 1,158.14 crore.

On Thursday, domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty settled lower for the third straight session as the market saw an all-round selloff. Weak global cues continued weighing on domestic market sentiment. Global equities fell after the US Federal Reserve held the overnight interest rate unchanged at a 22-year high mark - 5.25 per cent - 5.50 per cent, and signalled that they expect to raise rates once more this year to fight inflation.

Nifty 50 closed with a loss of 159 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 19,742.35 while the Sensex ended at 66,230.24, down 571 points, or 0.85 per cent. Both the indices are down more than 2 per cent so far this week, after gaining 2 per cent each and hitting all-time highs in the previous week.

‘’Market fell by 2.2 per cent in the last three days amid profit booking at higher levels. Uncertain global cues and persistent selling by FIIs are likely to keep markets under pressure in the near term. It would be better to prefer defensive sectors for some time until the market stabilizes. Investors would also take cues from the Bank of England’s interest rate decision that is due late today,'' said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 21 Sep 2023, 09:31 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.