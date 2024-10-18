FIIs exodus sparks Nifty's longest weekly fall
Summary
- Lacklustre earnings growth, coupled with FII selling, has resulted in bearish sentiment so far this month. This was reflected by the value of marketwide call options exceeding that of put options by a record ₹6.12 trillion on an outstanding basis.
Mumbai: The Nifty snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday, but posted the longest weekly losing streak of this year on relentless selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs), who have flocked to China beginning late last month chasing a stimulus-led recovery in the world's second -biggest economy.