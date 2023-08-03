FIIs extend selling streak as markets fall for 3rd straight session; offload ₹317 crore; DIIs turn net buyers2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 07:23 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹11,379.30 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹11,696.76 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹317.46 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their selling streak as Indian markets extended losses for the third consecutive session on August 3 against weak global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned net buyers and invested ₹1,729 crore during Thursday's session.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started