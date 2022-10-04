Small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹637 crore has been hitting upper circuit for last three successive days in a row. The chemical and healthcare stock first hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 29th September 2022. It further hit upper circuit on 30th September 2022 and 3rd October 2022. Vikas Lifecare shares are in news for attracting interest of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). During April to June 2022 period, a good number of FPIs ((Foreign Portfolio Investors) made investment in this small-cap company. Those FPIs include Forbes EMF, Nomura Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and AG Dynamics Funds.

Vikas Lifecare shareholding pattern

According to Vikas Lifecare shareholding pattern for April to June quarter, FPIs hold 15,02,60,428 shares, which is 12.21 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. Out of these 12.21 per cent paid up capital, Forbes EMF holds 5.40 crore shares or 4.39 per cent stake in the company. Nomura Singapore holds 4.40 crore shares or 3.57 per cent stake in this small-cap company. Likewise, BNP Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,51,50,418 Vikas Lifecare shares or 2.04 per cent stake in the company. Similarly, AG Dynamics Funds holds 2.70 crore shares or 2.19 per cent stake in the company.

Vikas Lifecare share price history

After rising to its 52-week high of ₹7.95 in January 2022, this small-cap stock has remained under sell-off heat. In last one month this small-cap stock has shed around 8.50 per cent whereas in last six months, it has tumbled to the tune of 11 per cent. However, in YTD time, it has given 11 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, it has ascended from around ₹3.30 to ₹4.75 apiece levels, giving 45 per cent return in this period. In last 5 years, this small-cap chemical and healthcare stock has risen from ₹2.66 to ₹4.75 per share levels, ascending around 80 per cent in this time.

On Monday, this small-cap stock ended with a market cap of ₹637 crore. It ended with a trade volume of 40,17,918 on NSE and 16,03,416 on BSE. On NSE, its 52-week high is ₹7.95 whereas its 52-week low is ₹3.10 apiece. The small-cap stock is standing a PE multiple of 20.65, which is much lower from the sector PE of 56.70. Book value per share of the stock is 1.17 and its current EPS is 0.23.

