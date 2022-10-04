FII's favourite small-cap stock hits upper circuit on third day in a row. Do you2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 08:15 AM IST
- Forbes EMF holds 5.40 crore shares or 4.39 per cent stake in the small-cap chemical and healthcare stock
Small-cap stock with a market cap of ₹637 crore has been hitting upper circuit for last three successive days in a row. The chemical and healthcare stock first hit 5 per cent upper circuit on 29th September 2022. It further hit upper circuit on 30th September 2022 and 3rd October 2022. Vikas Lifecare shares are in news for attracting interest of foreign institutional investors (FIIs). During April to June 2022 period, a good number of FPIs ((Foreign Portfolio Investors) made investment in this small-cap company. Those FPIs include Forbes EMF, Nomura Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage and AG Dynamics Funds.