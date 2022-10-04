FII's favourite small-cap stock hits upper circuit on third day in a row. Do you

Vikas Lifecare share price history

After rising to its 52-week high of ₹7.95 in January 2022, this small-cap stock has remained under sell-off heat. In last one month this small-cap stock has shed around 8.50 per cent whereas in last six months, it has tumbled to the tune of 11 per cent. However, in YTD time, it has given 11 per cent return to its shareholders. In last one year, it has ascended from around ₹3.30 to ₹4.75 apiece levels, giving 45 per cent return in this period. In last 5 years, this small-cap chemical and healthcare stock has risen from ₹2.66 to ₹4.75 per share levels, ascending around 80 per cent in this time.