FIIs' favourite small-cap stock to be in focus on Monday. Check details

Small-cap multibagger stock Tiger Logistics will remain in focus on Monday after the company posted its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Friday.

On Friday, the Tiger Logistics share price fell over 7% to close at ₹34.61 apiece.

According to the available data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) currently own an 11.32% stake, holding 1.1 crore shares in the small-cap logistics company as of December 31, 2025.

Tiger Logistics Q3 results 2026 Tiger Logistics on Friday announced its third-quarter results for the financial year 2026 (Q3 FY26). The company reported a 29.5% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit to ₹5.93 crore in the December quarter FY26, compared with ₹8.42 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations also descended 13.4% to ₹139 crore in Q3 FY26, against ₹160.46 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Q3 FY26 revenue was impacted by external factors, including US tariffs, moderation in globalfreight rates, and geopolitical developments in the Middle East, including the US–Iran situation, the company said in the release.

The company reported an EBITDA of ₹7.5 crore in Q3 FY26, with a margin of 5.4%, driven by disciplined cost management efforts. For the nine months of FY26, EBITDA rose to ₹24.6 crore, marking a 3.6% year-on-year increase, while margins improved to 6.0% from 5.6% in the corresponding period last year.

“In Q3 FY26, we delivered revenue of ₹13,902 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹757 lakhs with a margin of5.4%, and PAT of ₹594 lakhs with a margin of 4.3%. The performance reflects resilient demand, with TEU volumes growing 52% year-over-year, even as freight realisations across the air cargo segments remained competitive. Importantly, revenue trends were rate-driven rather than volume-driven, demonstrating strong underlying growth," said Harpreet Singh Malhotra, Chairman & MD of Tiger Logistics (India) Limited.

On the future outlook, Singh further said, "Looking ahead, we remain confident in our long-term prospects. Structural improvements in India’s logistics ecosystem, combined with our asset-light model and diversified trade portfolio, position us well to navigate market dynamics and deliver sustainable, profitable growth. We remain committed to creating long-term value for our shareholders while strengthening our business fundamentals and scaling efficiently.”

Tiger Logistics share price trend Tiger Logistics shares have delivered 4% returns in the past five sessions despite weak market sentiments.

However, looking at the broader term, the stock has shed over 33% since its listing in September 2025.

Tiger Logistics share price is listed only on NSE. The small-cap stock hit a 52-week high of ₹56.69 on its listing day, i.e September 18, 2025 and a 52-week low of ₹28.61 on ₹28.61 on January 23, 2026.