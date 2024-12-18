Three capital-efficient market outliers FIIs bought during the 2024 selloff
Summary
- While FIIs withdrew billions from Indian markets in late 2024, some bought fresh stakes in three capital-efficient outliers with high ROCE. These companies also showed remarkable growth in sales and profitability despite market turbulence.
The year 2024 was far from stellar for Indian stocks, particularly in retaining foreign investment.
Towards the end of the year, as markets experienced a significant correction, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) began pulling their funds from Indian equities. Calling it a mere withdrawal might be an understatement—it was more of an exodus.
FIIs pulled out over $11.5 billion, marking one of the largest outflows in recent memory. This scale of withdrawal aligns with outflows during major global disruptions. For instance, the 2008-09 financial crisis saw $15.4 billion withdrawn over a 15-month period, and the pandemic-induced uncertainty in early 2020 led to a sharp $10.6 billion outflow within just three months.
Amid this widespread retreat, however, a few midcap stocks bucked the trend, quietly attracting fresh investments from FIIs.
Here are three such midcaps with impressive ROCE (Return on Capital Employed) that stood out during this period of large-scale outflows.