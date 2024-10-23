Markets
Foreign institutional investors are hoarding these 5 stocks—should you?
Suhel Khan 11 min read 23 Oct 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Summary
- FIIs have quietly taken significant stakes in five Indian companies, each exceeding 55%. Spanning wealth management to digital innovation, these stocks boast strong numbers, attracting the world’s smartest money—while much of the market remains unaware.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have carved out a niche in India’s equity markets, often identifying opportunities that local investors might miss. These global heavyweights, armed with experience navigating both emerging and developed markets, offer a unique perspective—melding international business acumen with an in-depth understanding of India’s growth potential.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less