FIIs end four-month sell-off: Consumer durables stocks back in favour
Summary
The main reason for the FIIs' bullish outlook on consumer durables is the expected increase in earnings in the second half of fiscal year 2026. The sector had seen a sharp derating in the past six months.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) reversed the four-month selling streak in December, turning net buyers of Indian consumer durable stocks with purchases worth $438 million.
