FIIs versus retail: Battle lines drawn ahead of budget
Summary
- While retail investors and HNIs are approaching budget with caution to protect profits, FIIs are going full throttle.
- Retail/HNIs' net short is close to a 7-year high hit earlier this month, FIIs' net long position is also close to their highest net bullish position in seven years on 4 July.
With less than a week to go before the presentation of the Union budget, battle lines have been drawn between retail and high networth investors (HNIs) on one side, and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) on the other.