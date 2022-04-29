FIIs increased holdings in these sectors, stocks

Within the NSE-500, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) purchases depicted divergent sequential trends. On a sequential basis, DIIs increased their holdings in all sectors except Capital Goods. Conversely, FIIs increased their holdings in only five sectors – Metals, Telecom, Utilities, PSU Banks and Chemicals, highlighted brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note.