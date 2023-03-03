FIIs inflow at over ₹6,010 cr this week in Indian stocks, thanks to Adani block deal; DIIs buy ₹12,559 cr2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:02 PM IST
- FIIs were more net sellers in the current week than buyers, however, on Thursday they garnered an inflow of a whopping ₹12,770.81 crore which is most likely due to the mega-buying from foreign investors in four of Adani companies.
The market ended the week on a positive note with Sensex and Nifty 50 gaining by nearly a percent. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made a buying of over ₹6,010 crore during the current week driven by a mega block deal in Adani stocks. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) invested more than doubled the amount as FIIs, by pumping in nearly ₹12,559 crore in the equities.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×