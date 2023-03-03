Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities said, "Indian equities ended higher led by banking and financial stocks, amid positive cues in global markets. Nifty was up 1.6%. Broader markets underperformed with Nifty Mid Cap and Nifty Small Cap gaining 0.7% and 0.8% respectively. All of the sectoral indices ended in the green. Nifty PSU Bank was the major gainer which climbed 5.4% followed by Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank which were up 3.6% and 2.1% respectively. Adani group stocks rallied post the block deal in the secondary market in four of the group stocks on Thursday between the promoters and a US-based investment firm."