Indian market extended its gaining spree for the second consecutive day on Monday on the back of strong foreign funds inflow. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to invest for the third day in a row in domestic equities. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to surpass FIIs in driving the market. Further, improvement in Adani stocks after the mega block deal is one of the key reasons why markets are trading higher. Also, a rebound in global cues further lifted sentiments.

As per NSE data, FIIs buying value on Monday stood at ₹7,035.15 crore and the selling value was at ₹6,313.78 crore -- resulting in an inflow of ₹721.37 crore in Indian equities.

Whereas DIIs bought ₹5,659.58 crore and sold ₹4,902.35 crore -- registering an inflow of ₹757.23 crore.

Indian market extended its rally at the start of this week with Sensex regaining its 60,000 psychological mark and Nifty 50 inching closer to 17,800 levels. Fears of rate hikes and uncertainties in Adani Group seem to have flavoured out which led to the return of bulls in domestic equities.

Sensex closed at 60,224.46 up by 415.49 points or 0.69%. Nifty 50 ended at 17,711.45 higher by 117.10 points or 0.67%.

Adani Group's market value has risen by more than ₹2 lakh crore in the past five trading sessions. On Monday, the market cap was nearly ₹8.85 lakh crore. Except for Ambuja Cements and ACC, remaining all other Adani stocks were in the green.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services said, "The major concerns that prevailed in the market during the previous weeks were the fear of aggressive Fed policy action, which led to a rise in treasury yields & US dollar, and the uncertainties surrounding Adani."

Nair added, "All of these have now shifted in favour of the bulls, as US officials reduced the likelihood of a sharp rate hike, forcing yields and the dollar index to moderate. Additionally, improved market sentiment due to the foreign bulk deal at Adani, the oversold stage of the domestic market, and FII buying helped sharpen the recovery.

Last week, FIIs inflow was at ₹6,010.44 crore in Indian equities, while DIIs pumped in ₹12,558.91 crore.