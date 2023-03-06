FIIs infuse over ₹721 cr, invest for third day in row; DIIs buy ₹757 cr in Indian equities2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 09:27 PM IST
- Indian market extended its rally at the start of this week with Sensex regaining its 60,000 psychological mark and Nifty 50 inching closer to 17,800 levels. Fears of rate hikes and uncertainties in Adani Group seem to have flavoured out which led to the return of bulls in domestic equities.
Indian market extended its gaining spree for the second consecutive day on Monday on the back of strong foreign funds inflow. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to invest for the third day in a row in domestic equities. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to surpass FIIs in driving the market. Further, improvement in Adani stocks after the mega block deal is one of the key reasons why markets are trading higher. Also, a rebound in global cues further lifted sentiments.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×