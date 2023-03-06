Indian market extended its gaining spree for the second consecutive day on Monday on the back of strong foreign funds inflow. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have continued to invest for the third day in a row in domestic equities. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to surpass FIIs in driving the market. Further, improvement in Adani stocks after the mega block deal is one of the key reasons why markets are trading higher. Also, a rebound in global cues further lifted sentiments.

