FIIs infuse over ₹870 crore in cash markets despite high US bond yields, DIIs net buyers in February; What lies ahead?
FIIs were net buyers in Indian markets this week as domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 touched record highs buoyed by strong macroeconomic indicators.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in Indian markets as outflows reduced significantly this week amid strong market sentiments with domestic equity benchmarks Nifty 50 touching record highs buoyed by robust macroeconomic indicators. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers and continues domestic inflows counterbalanced the m outflows by foreign investors.
