FIIs invest over ₹9,000 crore in Indian equities as Sensex, Nifty 50 score record-highs; DIIs offload ₹3,077 crore
FIIs have made a comeback in Indian markets by the last week of November, snapping their three-month selling streak, over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their sustained inflows in Indian equities as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their bull run and posted their longest weekly winning streak in six years on Friday, December 15, on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.
