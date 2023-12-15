Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their sustained inflows in Indian equities as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their bull run and posted their longest weekly winning streak in six years on Friday, December 15, on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.

Foreign investors have made a comeback in Indian markets by the last week of November, snapping their three-month selling streak, over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets. FIIs have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for all five out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of ₹18,858.34 crore.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nikita Prasad Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in. Read more from this author