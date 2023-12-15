Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs invest over 9,000 crore in Indian equities as Sensex, Nifty 50 score record-highs; DIIs offload 3,077 crore
FIIs invest over 9,000 crore in Indian equities as Sensex, Nifty 50 score record-highs; DIIs offload 3,077 crore

Nikita Prasad

  • FIIs have made a comeback in Indian markets by the last week of November, snapping their three-month selling streak, over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets.

FIIs continued to invest in Indian equities over strong global cues. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their sustained inflows in Indian equities as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their bull run and posted their longest weekly winning streak in six years on Friday, December 15, on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024.

Foreign investors have made a comeback in Indian markets by the last week of November, snapping their three-month selling streak, over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets. FIIs have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for all five out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of 18,858.34 crore.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
