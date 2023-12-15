Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued their sustained inflows in Indian equities as benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 continued their bull run and posted their longest weekly winning streak in six years on Friday, December 15, on strong global cues after the US Federal Reserve signalled the end of its tightening cycle and raised expectations of a rate cut in March 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foreign investors have made a comeback in Indian markets by the last week of November, snapping their three-month selling streak, over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and robust uptrend shown by the domestic markets. FIIs have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for all five out of five sessions this week and pumped a total of ₹18,858.34 crore.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.