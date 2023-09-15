FIIs invest ₹164 crore in Indian equities, DIIs infuse ₹1,938 crore as Sensex, Nifty scale lifetime highs2 min read 15 Sep 2023, 08:50 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹9,870 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹9,575.31 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹294.69 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have shifted gears and invested in Indian equities for the second straight session on Friday, September 15, after domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty scaled to lifetime highs. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also net buyers and infused ₹1,938.57 crore in Indian stocks today.
