Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a U-turn from the previous session's selloff and made a strong buying of nearly ₹2,238 crore in Indian stocks on Thursday. The performance comes at a time when Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high. Also, TCS Q1 earnings led to a sharp rally in IT stocks which was the top eye candy of the latest trading session. On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pulled out nearly ₹1,197 crore.

As per the NSE data, cumulatively, FII buying value stood at ₹10,128.06 crore, and selling value was at ₹7,890.13 crore. Hence, these foreign investors infused ₹2,237.93 crore in Indian stocks on Thursday.

However, DIIs made more selling than buying today -- which is opposite to the trend they showed in the previous session.

DIIs purchased equities worth ₹8,229.67 crore and offloaded ₹9,426.35 crore on July 13, registering an outflow of ₹1,196.68 crore.

Sensex jumped by 164.99 points or 0.25% to settle at 65,558.89, while Nifty 50 index was marginally up by 29.45 points or 0.15% to end at 19,413.75. Nifty IT jumped by 1.75% to finish at 29,628.20.

Earlier, in the day, Sensex and Nifty 50 touched a fresh lifetime high of 66,064.21 and 19,567 respectively.

Talking about the latest market performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets traded volatile on the weekly expiry day but managed to end marginally higher. Initially, upbeat global cues triggered a gap-up start in Nifty, which was later followed by range bound move. However, a sharp decline in the second half trimmed the gains and it finally settled at 19413.75 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT and realty posted strong gains while energy and auto were among the top losers."

On Wednesday, FIIs halted their 10-consecutive day buying spree and sold ₹1,242.44 crore in Indian stocks, on the contrary, DIIs were net buyers on this day with an inflow of ₹436.71 crore.

For Friday's trade, Mishra added, "Nifty’s failed attempt to break out from the 19300-19550 zone indicates further consolidation ahead. However, the prevailing buoyancy in the global markets, especially the US, would help in keeping the tone positive. Meanwhile, we recommend maintaining a cautious approach in the selection of stocks and focusing more on risk management.

