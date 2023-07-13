FIIs invest ₹2,238 crore in Indian stocks today as Sensex, Nifty hit all-time high; DIIs sell ₹1,197 crore1 min read 13 Jul 2023, 06:49 PM IST
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought ₹2,238 crore in Indian stocks, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold ₹1,197 crore. Sensex and Nifty 50 hit new highs, driven by strong IT stock performance.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) took a U-turn from the previous session's selloff and made a strong buying of nearly ₹2,238 crore in Indian stocks on Thursday. The performance comes at a time when Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high. Also, TCS Q1 earnings led to a sharp rally in IT stocks which was the top eye candy of the latest trading session. On the contrary, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pulled out nearly ₹1,197 crore.
