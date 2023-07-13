Talking about the latest market performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets traded volatile on the weekly expiry day but managed to end marginally higher. Initially, upbeat global cues triggered a gap-up start in Nifty, which was later followed by range bound move. However, a sharp decline in the second half trimmed the gains and it finally settled at 19413.75 levels. Meanwhile, a mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front wherein IT and realty posted strong gains while energy and auto were among the top losers."