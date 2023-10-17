FIIs invest ₹263 crore in Indian stocks as Sensex, Nifty snap 3-day losing streak; DIIs infuse ₹112 crore
While the Israel-Hamas conflict endures and concerns about its potential spread to other nations persist, foreign and domestic investors have shifted their attention towards corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) paused their selling spell on Tuesday, October 17, tracking positive global and macroeconomic cues as domestic equity benchmarks snapped its three-day losing streak. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also buyers and infused ₹112.55 crore in Indian stocks today.
