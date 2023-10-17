Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) paused their selling spell on Tuesday, October 17, tracking positive global and macroeconomic cues as domestic equity benchmarks snapped its three-day losing streak. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also buyers and infused ₹112.55 crore in Indian stocks today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹8,517.96 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹8,254.28 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹263.68 crore on Tuesday. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹6,492.43 crore and offloaded ₹6,379.88 crore, registering an inflow of ₹112.55 crore. On Monday, FIIs sold ₹593.66 crore in Indian equities, while DIIs invested ₹1,184.24 crore.

"There are positive developments that can strengthen the rally in the market. Steadily declining trend in the dollar index and the US bond yields, declining crude and sharp dip in FII selling in the cash market are big positives for the market,'' said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FII refers to investors that are from other countries and that are investing in the Indian financial market and DII refers to the Indian institutional investors such as banks, insurance, mutual funds, new pension system etc, who are investing in India's financial markets.

Stock Market Today Key equity indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended with gains on Tuesday, snapping their three-day losing run, on widespread buying across various sectors amid positive global cues. While the Israel-Hamas conflict endures and concerns about its potential spread to other nations persist, investors appear to have shifted their attention towards corporate earnings and macroeconomic indicators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nifty 50 index closed the day at 19,811.50, up 80 points, or 0.40 per cent. The 30-share pack Sensex closed the day at 66,428.09, up 261 points, or 0.39 per cent. The BSE Midcap index rose in sync with the benchmark index by 0.39 per cent while the Smallcap index outperformed, rising 0.70 per cent.

Market experts noted that frontline indices snapped the losing streak on the back of short-covering as positive Asian cues aided recovery and globally optimism over strong earnings helped ease concerns over the Israel-Gaza conflict.

‘’Investors are jittery about the ongoing geopolitical tension in the Middle-East and are cautiously making selective bets in an uncertain situation. Also, the Indian market is still expensive and investors, especially foreign, are using global uncertainty to reduce their exposure in local shares,'' said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Where are markets headed? Overall, analysts expect that given the resilient domestic economy and strong earnings outlook, the positive trend remains intact. A lot of stock-specific action is likely to be seen on the ongoing quarterly results.

‘’An insight about the future direction of interest rates is expected from the Fed chair's upcoming speech on October 19th. While the market will also closely monitor the developments in the Israel- Hamas conflict, with a consensus emerging that the geopolitical risk will not elevate,'' said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technical View: Technically, while the market will waver and trade choppy, the biggest support for Nifty is placed at 19,509 mark while confirmation of strength only above the 19,887 mark, according to Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities.

Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, ‘’We reiterate our mildly bullish view on Nifty and suggest continuing with a “buy on dips" approach till it manages to hold 19,600. On the other hand, we are seeing a rise in volatility across sectors with the beginning of earnings so traders should keep a check on stock selection and risk management aspects.''

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!