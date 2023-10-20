FIIs invest ₹456 crore in Indian stocks, DIIs infuse ₹8 crore even as US bond yields rise to 16-year high
Bond yields are influenced by the Federal Reserve's interest rates. Experts say bond yields have been rising because of the current trend of higher interest rates.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) paused their selling spell on Friday, October 20, even as US bond yields rose to their 16-year high mark and domestic markets settled lower for the third straight session. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were also buyers and infused ₹8 crore in Indian stocks today.
