FIIs invest ₹62 crore in Indian equities on positive global cues, DIIs remain net buyers1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹61.51 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) partially snapped its selling streak on Tuesday, August 29, as domestics benchmark indices settled higher for the second consecutive session amid largely positive global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹305 crore during the session.
