Tue Aug 29 2023 15:54:30
FIIs invest 62 crore in Indian equities on positive global cues, DIIs remain net buyers
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) partially snapped its selling streak on Tuesday, August 29, as domestics benchmark indices settled higher for the second consecutive session amid largely positive global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested 305 crore during the session.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 61.51 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,131.87 crore and offloaded 7,826.78 crore, registering an inflow of 305.09 crore.

Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
