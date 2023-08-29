Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) partially snapped its selling streak on Tuesday, August 29, as domestics benchmark indices settled higher for the second consecutive session amid largely positive global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested ₹305 crore during the session.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of ₹61.51 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused ₹8,131.87 crore and offloaded ₹7,826.78 crore, registering an inflow of ₹305.09 crore.

