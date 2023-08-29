Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  FIIs invest 62 crore in Indian equities on positive global cues, DIIs remain net buyers

FIIs invest 62 crore in Indian equities on positive global cues, DIIs remain net buyers

1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST Nikita Prasad

  • As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 61.51 crore.

FIIs have been net sellers of Indian equities in August so far. Photo: Reuters

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) partially snapped its selling streak on Tuesday, August 29, as domestics benchmark indices settled higher for the second consecutive session amid largely positive global cues. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers again and invested 305 crore during the session.

As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought 10,515.8 crore of Indian equities, while they sold 10,453.97 crore --- resulting in an inflow of 61.51 crore. Meanwhile, DIIs infused 8,131.87 crore and offloaded 7,826.78 crore, registering an inflow of 305.09 crore.

MORE TO COME

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 06:12 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.