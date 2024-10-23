Markets
FIIs pulling out of India is not a surprise. But where is their money going?
Summary
- India's long-term growth narrative still positions it as an attractive long-term investment bet. However, FIIs are seeking alternative opportunities in light of high valuations and more favourable returns elsewhere.
Foreign investors are pulling their money out of India. While that may not be surprising, the question is which global markets are catching the attention of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) now?
