FIIs make a stellar comeback! Turn net buyers in last 6 sessions with net inflow of ₹13,474 crore; DIIs left behind
Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for the six straight sessions, snapping their three month -sustained selling streak which was over global headwinds.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made a stellar comeback in Indian markets over the country's strong macroeconomic fundamentals and the resilience shown by the economy and domestic markets. Foreign investors have emerged as net buyers of Indian equities for the six straight sessions, snapping their three month -sustained selling streak which was over global headwinds.
