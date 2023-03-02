FIIs make big bang buying of nearly ₹12,771 cr in 1 day; large deals in Adani stocks
- As per NSE data, FIIs buying value was at ₹20,596.11 crore, while they sold ₹7,825.30 crore --- registering an inflow of a breath-taking ₹12,770.81 crore in Indian equities on Thursday.
- Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises along with Adani Transmission, Adani Green Energy, and Adani Ports have witnessed massive bulk deals.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made a big bang buying on Thursday in Indian equities to a whopping nearly ₹12,771 crore. This would be the largest single-day buying from FIIs in the current year. However, it needs to be noted that the latest FIIs inflow also has likely included large bulk deals in four Adani stocks. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to be net buyers in the equities. The institutional funds' flow was on a positive note despite broader markets ending in the red.
