Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made a big bang buying on Thursday in Indian equities to a whopping nearly ₹12,771 crore. This would be the largest single-day buying from FIIs in the current year. However, it needs to be noted that the latest FIIs inflow also has likely included large bulk deals in four Adani stocks. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to be net buyers in the equities. The institutional funds' flow was on a positive note despite broader markets ending in the red.

