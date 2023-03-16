FIIs make lowest single-day selling in six sessions in Indian equities. What to expect in Friday's trading?4 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 11:26 PM IST
- FIIs who have been net sellers since March 9th in Indian market, made their lowest single-day selling in six trading sessions.
- DIIs have continued to offset the impact of losses from FIIs selling.
When markets took a breather from 5 consecutive sessions losing streak on Thursday, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also lowered their tone of selling in Indian equities. FIIs made the lowest single-day selloff in six trading sessions. Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued to pump in capital in the market for the sixth day in a row. Domestic equities recovered some previous losses amidst mixed global cues as investors reacted to Credit Suisse's decisive action for pre-emptively strengthening its liquidity.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×