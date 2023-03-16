In regards to the banking crisis, Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities explained that globally, the crisis in the US banking system has roiled markets with the banking sector coming under pressure across markets on fears of contagion. Markets are concerned over the health of the financial system reiterated by rating agency Moody’s cutting its outlook on the US banking system from stable to negative. The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank following losses in its bond portfolio is the biggest bank failure since the global financial crisis and has sent shockwaves through the banking sector.

