FIIs make robust buying of ₹2,636 crore in Indian stocks today; DIIs extend selling2 min read 14 Jul 2023, 05:58 PM IST
FIIs made a strong buying of over ₹2,636 crore in Indian stocks, while DIIs sold nearly ₹772.5 crore. The Sensex and Nifty 50 reached new all-time highs driven by IT stocks.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have made yet another robust buying to the tune of more than ₹2,636 crore in Indian stocks on Friday. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) extended their selling with an outflow of nearly ₹772.5 crore. Sensex and Nifty 50 witnessed a strong bullish tone, spiking to a new all-time high driven by IT stocks.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×