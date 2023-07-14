As per Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, the earnings season will pick up pace in the coming days. The economy is getting a capex push from India Inc as companies get down to pumping up spend amid rising demand. Meanwhile, India's consumer price index (CPI) inflation rises for the first time in five months to 4.81% in June 2023. The rise in inflation is higher than the street's expectations of 4.58%, nevertheless, the CPI print is still below RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. CPI was pushed higher than expected due to a less supportive base and the onset of a surge in vegetable prices. Food inflation spiked to 4.49% in June.