FIIs, MFs follow Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. Raises stake in this housing finance stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio is not just scanned by the retail investors; it seems that it is scanned by Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) and mutual funds (MFs) as well. A glaring example of it is Indiabulls Housing Finances stock. In April to June 2021 quarter, the 'Warren Buffett of India' bought 2.17 per cent stake in Indiabulls Housing Finance and in the same period, FIIs and MFs too raised their stake in the company. In fact, this housing finance stock is one of the 2 new entrants into the list of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala portfolio. Other new stock in which Rakesh Jhunjhunwala made fresh investment in Q1 FY 2021-22 is Steel Authority of India (SAIL).

As per the shareholding pattern of Indiabulls Housing Finance for Q1 FY22, FIIs increased its stake in the company from 33.61 per cent in March 2021 quarter to 33.63 per cent in recently ended June 2021 quarter. MFs too raised its shareholding in this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding company from 2.85 per cent to 2.95 per cent in this period. Currently, MFs hold 1,36,26,002 Indiabulls Housing Finance shares.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala share holding in Indiabulls Housing Finance

As per Indiabulls Housing Finance shareholding pattern for June 2021 quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought 1 crore stocks of the company, which is to the tune of 2.17 per cent of the net company shares.

Indiabulls Housing Finance share price history suggests that the stock has been trading topsy-turvy for the last one month. Yesterday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares dipped around 1.80 per cent while in the last 5 trade sessions, this Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holding stock has crashed more than 5 per cent. However, in the last one month, the stock has delivered around 5.60 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.