FIIs net buy equities worth ₹526 crore after 2 sell-off sessions
- The domestic market ended flat with negative bias ahead of global cues packed with US PMI data and Fed minutes fixed to be released on Wednesday. DIIs net sold equities worth ₹235 crore
The domestic market ended flat to negative ahead of global cues packed with US PMI data and Fed minutes fixed to be released on Wednesday. After two days of persistent sell-off pressure, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were the net buyers on the Indian stock market, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were the net sellers.
