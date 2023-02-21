FIIs net buy equities worth 526 crore after 2 sell-off sessions

According to Utkarsh Sinha managing director Bexley advisors a boutique investment bank firm, two days of outflows should not be construed to be a trend; while there are significant turns in global and local trends that weaken the attractiveness of Indian markets (like rising interest regimes, weakening growth expectations), the truth is that India still remains a significant destination of global return-seeking capital. This is largely a function of the still high comparative growth rate, the predictable regulatory regime and the relative ease of capital repatriation. That said though, this isn’t time for complacency either, as a weakening of any of these three factors - a question mark for example on the fundamental strengths and fairness of markets - can cause a sudden and precipitous turn off flow of capital that would be hard to arrest. These events happen on large scales; the best course of action is often to keep ‘er steady to ride the wave, rather than be adventurous and breach the hull.

