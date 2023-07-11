FIIs net buyers for 10 days in row, invests ₹1,197 crore today in Indian stocks; DIIs show dull demand2 min read 11 Jul 2023, 06:03 PM IST
FIIs continued to buy Indian stocks for the tenth consecutive day, investing over ₹1,197 crore, while DIIs showed weak demand. The focus now shifts to the Q1 earnings of IT firms, with TCS and HCL Tech reporting tomorrow.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continue to be net buyers of Indian stocks for the tenth consecutive day on Tuesday. FIIs today pumped in more than ₹1,197 crore. However, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) showed dull demand for domestic equities. Broadly, markets ended on a positive note with the focus now on IT firms' Q1 earnings for FY24 with biggies TCS and HCL Tech queued up for their financial results tomorrow followed by Wipro on July 13.
