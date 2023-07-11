Talking about market performance, Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking said, "Markets edged higher in a volatile session, in continuation to the prevailing consolidation tone. The first half was upbeat however Nifty failed to surpass the immediate hurdle at the record high and witnessed profit-taking in the latter half. Finally, it settled at 19439.40; up by 0.43%. Most sectors contributed to the move wherein auto, FMCG, and pharma were among the top gainers. Meanwhile, the broader indices outperformed and gained nearly a percent each."

