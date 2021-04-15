FIIs net sellers of equities in April so far as macro uncertainties loom

A rising second wave of covid 19 infections across the country is making foreign institutional investors ( FII) turn jittery on the Indian equity markets as they turned net sellers for the first time in the last six months. In April, FIIs have so far sold Indian equities worth $186 million after pumping a record $26.88 billion in the last six months taking markets to fresh consecutive highs even as domestic institutional investors ( DIIs) remained largely inactive during the entire period. Experts said that a fresh covid surge is likely to remain a worrying factor for foreign investors as its impact on demand and corporate earnings in the oncoming quarters remain unclear. “With the new covid-19 cases in India surging and a host of states announcing stricter lockdown restrictions, investors are concerned about the risks to macro and earnings recovery. Consequently, the equity market has come under pressure," said Sunil Koul, Executive Director (Asia Pacific Portfolio Strategy, Global Macro Research), Goldman Sachs.

Taking note of the changed situation, Goldman Sachs has already lowered Nifty target slightly incorporating the earnings cuts and now expects Nifty to reach 16300 in 12 months (versus 16500 previously). Goldman Sachs economists have revised their 2021 real GDP growth forecast to 10.5% from 10.9% previously. It has also lowered 2021 earnings growth forecast to 24% from 27% previously. However, if the current situation persists or progressively worsens experts expect further cuts in earnings estimates, which could drastically alter the course of foreign money coming to Indian equities.

Many states have imposed localized lockdowns and restrictions while Maharashtra has announced a 14-day lockdown with conditions to break the chain of transmission. “We expect the set of restrictive measures to impact near-term economic recovery till cases stabilize. As vaccination pick up further with approvals for more vaccines now in place, we expect the focus to shift back to growth, cyclical recovery and fundamentals ," said Gautam Duggad, head of research, institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Duggad believes that the market corrections does not change the medium-term thesis of recovery in corporate earnings led by underlying macro pick-up with focus on investment cycle.

According to Sanjeev Prasad, managing director, co-head, Kotak Institutional Equities the ongoing vaccination rollout would suggest moderate economic and earnings impact. “Nonetheless, the news will be pretty grim over the next few weeks and may force a recalibration of the market’s hitherto sanguine view of the pandemic, economy, earnings and valuations," he added.

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex ended 259.62 points or 0.53% higher while the 50-share index Nifty was up76.65 points or 0.53% at 14,581.45.

“A continued surge in second wave of covid-19 cases in the country has certainly dented investors’ sentiments. However, government’s strong effort to expedite vaccination progress in the country by allowing multinational vaccines in domestic markets and absence of complete lockdown in Maharashtra offered some comfort to equities," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities.

Modi added that a meaningful pickup in government’s capex and recovery in investment and consumption cycle are expected support corporate earnings in ensuing quarters. Hence, earnings recovery in FY22E still remains promising.

