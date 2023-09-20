FIIs offload over ₹3,000 crore in Indian equities ahead of US Fed policy decision; DIIs sell over ₹500 crore2 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:16 PM IST
As per the NSE data, FIIs cumulatively bought ₹15,769.17 crore of Indian equities, while they sold ₹18,879.86 crore --- resulting in an outflow of ₹3,110.69 crore.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded money from Indian markets, exercising caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy decision, as Sensex and Nifty extended losses for the second straight session. The domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also sold ₹573.02 crore in Indian stocks today.
